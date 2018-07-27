Tour de france
19. Etappe (Lourdes–Laruns, 200 Kilometer): 1. Primoz Roglic (SLO) LottoNL 5:28:17 Std.; 2. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Sky +0:19 Min.; 3. Romain Bardet (FRA) AG2R; 4. Daniel Martin (IRL) UAE; 5. Rafal Majka (POL) Bora; 6. Tom Dumoulin (NED) Sunweb; 7. Mikel Landa (ESP) Movistar; 8. Chrisopher Froome (GBR) Sky, alle gleiche Zeit; 9. Steven Kruijswijk (NED) LottoNL 0:31; 10. Ilnur Sakarin (RUS) Katjuscha, gleiche Zeit. Weiter: 19. Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar 7:09. Gesamtwertung: 1. Geraint Thomas (GBR) 79:49:31 Std.; 2. Tom Dumoulin (NED) Sunweb +2:05 Min.; 3. Primoz Roglic (SLO) LottoNL 2:24; 4. Chris Froome (GBR) Sky 2:37; 5. Steven Kruijswijk (NED) LottoNL 4:37.