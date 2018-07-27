Kontakt

Neue Zeitungs GmbH
Gutenbergstraße1
6858 Schwarzach

Phone: 0043 5572 501 500

Schriftgröße Zeilenabstand
28. Juli 2018

Tour de france

19. Etappe (Lourdes–Laruns, 200 Kilometer): 1. Primoz Roglic (SLO) LottoNL 5:28:17 Std.; 2. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Sky +0:19 Min.; 3. Romain Bardet (FRA) AG2R; 4. Daniel Martin (IRL) UAE; 5. Rafal Majka (POL) Bora; 6. Tom Dumoulin (NED) Sunweb; 7. Mikel Landa (ESP) Movistar; 8. Chrisopher Froome (GBR) Sky, alle gleiche Zeit; 9. Steven Kruijswijk (NED) LottoNL 0:31; 10. Ilnur Sakarin (RUS) Katjuscha, gleiche Zeit. Weiter: 19. Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar 7:09. Gesamtwertung: 1. Geraint Thomas (GBR) 79:49:31 Std.; 2. Tom Dumoulin (NED) Sunweb +2:05 Min.; 3. Primoz Roglic (SLO) LottoNL 2:24; 4. Chris Froome (GBR) Sky 2:37; 5. Steven Kruijswijk (NED) LottoNL 4:37.

Artikel 83 von 104
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um den Artikel in voller Länge zu drucken.

Bitte geben Sie Ihren
Gutscheincode ein.

Der eingegebene Gutscheincode
ist nicht gültig.
Bitte versuchen Sie es erneut.
Entdecken Sie die NEUE in Top Qualität und
testen Sie jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos.
Copyright 2016 © NEUE Vorarlberger Tageszeitung | Webdesign von vpuls360